According to recent research, the mobile game Pokémon GO It could help people with depression. At least to those who suffer from mild cases of this disease that overwhelms a large part of the world population.

It should be noted that this information does not come from the developers of this title, Nianticnor the company that owns the rights to the franchise on which it is based, Pokemon Company. It’s actually from someone very different.

This is an investigation that appeared published in Journal of Management Information Systemswhich was made by Zhi (Aaron) Cheng, Brad N Greenwood Y Paul A Pavlou.

These researchers were keen to find out how this mobile game influenced people with depression. For that they took into account since its launch in 2016 and the results of Internet searches on topics related to depression.

Based on this, they discovered a pattern that reflected a decrease, at least in the short term, in searches about depression and Pokémon GO.

That makes them venture the theory that it is possible that this title of Niantic help deal with the problems of this disease in its mildest form.

All because the core of this game, before the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19is to go out, search and capture the pokémon.

Pokémon GO not only serves to exercise, but relieve depression

This also means that fans of the game perform one of the most practical and useful exercises that exist: walking. It may seem simple but it really improves your physical condition.

But in the case of depression, it allows people to socialize with others, and in the process, get in touch with the outside world and nature itself. But there is something worth emphasizing about the work done by cheng, Greenwood Y Pavlou it is your focus.

It is based on something measurable, such as Internet searches, but more evidence is needed to discover the benefits of Pokémon GO against depression.

And by the way, this applies to milder cases, not those that need medical and psychological care, in addition to medication. It is better to go to professionals.

