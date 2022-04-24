The future of urban mobility also and above all passes on two wheels. The spread of e-scooter in fact, it is becoming more and more consistent in recent months, but as with electric cars, unforeseen problems can also arise for two-wheeled vehicles. This is what happened to the company Ola Electric, backed by Softbank, which announced a recall of 1,441 of its electric scooters just weeks after one caught fire in India, leading the local government to open an investigation into what happened.

Ola Electric’s is not an isolated case: as Reuters rightly pointed out, even the e-scooters that involve Indian startups Okinawa and PureEV have been involved in cases of fires, in what some say could be an early setback for a booming sector and which could represent the key to reducing CO2 emissions and achieving the climate goals set by the Prime Minister Indian Narendra Modi. For this reason, too, India launched an investigation into the fires last month, and in addition formed a committee of experts to make recommendations on corrective measures. Meanwhile, Ola Electric explained that the company will carry out a detailed diagnostics and health check of the e-scooters in the specific offending lot, and will subsequently issue a voluntary recall only as preventive measure.