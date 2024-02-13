The Pokémon Company has revealed all the events to celebrate Valentine's Day on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet come on Pokémon SLEEP. We start with the pair of ninth generation titles, until next February 15th it will in fact be possible to face a new Teracristal Raid which will feature a Luvdisc by Teratipo Folletto. By defeating him we will be able to obtain many objects to upgrade our favorite monsters.

Starting from today until February 19th instead, it will be possible to encounter some little monsters more easily in Pokémon SLEEP. Regardless of our way of sleeping we will be able to meet Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Slowpoke, Pinsir, Chikorita And Absolwho will provide us with special ingredients to create Valentine's Day themed recipes.

MANY EVENTS COMING SOON FOR LOVE'S DAY IN POKÉMON SCARLET AND VIOLET AND POKÉMON SLEEP! Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Pokémon Rendezvous! Until Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 11:59 PM UTC Luvdisc will appear more frequently in 3- and 5-star Teracristal battles. These Luvdiscs will be of the Fairy type, so prepare yourself before challenging them! By defeating Luvdisc you can earn extra sweet rewards, such as bonus experience candies and rare candies. Gather your friends and your Pokémon for the occasion and take on some heart-pounding Teracristal Raids together! Event program: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 00:00 UTC until Thursday, February 15, 2024 until 23:59 UTC. Information on Teracristal battles To participate in the Teracristal Raid events, download the latest News from the Poképortale by opening the menu with the X button and selecting Poképortale, then Secret Gift and finally Receive News from the Poképortale. To receive the latest News from the Poképortale, a paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online is not necessary.

You will be able to find 3-star Teracristal Raids after earning three Gym Badges along “The Path of Champions,” and 5-star ones after completing the main story of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. However, players who have not completed these events can still participate in these Teracristal Raids by joining other Trainers in multiplayer mode.

To be able to participate in Teracristal Raids together with other Trainers via the Internet, a (paid) membership to Nintendo Switch Online is required. Terms and conditions of service apply. For more information, visit nintendo.it/ nintendoswitchonline

nintendoswitchonline Teracristal Raid events will be held exclusively in the Paldea region. Check the Events page on the official website for more information HERE Pokémon Sleep

The 2024 Valentine's Day event is coming to all areas until Monday, February 19th until 3:59 am! Show your Snorlax some love with delicious rewards during this week-long event! During this event, Snorlax will request desserts and drinks, and the power obtained from these dishes will be multiplied by 1.5. The multiplier for true goodness dishes will be different depending on the day: on Sunday the multiplier will increase to 4.5, while on all other days the power will be multiplied by 3. Additionally, you will have the chance to encounter Pokémon of various sleep types regardless of yours. In particular, Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Slowpoke, Pinsir, Chikorita and Absol – all Pokémon that collect ingredients perfect for Valentine's Day, will be more likely to appear. To celebrate this event, two new dessert and drink recipes will be added. Try different combinations of ingredients to discover these new recipes. Find out more here.

