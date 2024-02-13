Real Betis is preparing for an important confrontation against Dinamo Zagreb next Thursday, February 15 at 9:00 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. In this crucial Conference League match, the Green and Whites will seek to secure their place in the next phase of the tournament. With strategies and lineups in mind, the Betis coach will have to make key decisions to form a competitive team and face the European challenge.
BY- RUI SILVA: He will be the goalkeeper chosen by Pellegrini to seek European victory.
LD- BELLERÍN: It is his turn to occupy the right side of the green and white team. The reality is that we saw one of the best versions of him as a footballer with the green and white shirt.
DFC- PEZZELLA: The Argentine is one of the regulars in Pellegrini's eleven. He is in charge of organizing the line.
DFC- CHADI RIYAD: With Marc Bartra's injury and the few players in this position for Pellegrini's team, it has been the Moroccan center back who has settled into the axis of the defense.
LI- MIRANDA: Little by little he is gaining a place in the eleven. He finished very well last season and this one doesn't seem like he's going to let up. He can have a career at Betis.
MCD- CARDOSO: This is the most important line for Betis. The American and Marc Roca make sure that everything goes as it should. They are responsible for giving speed and balance to the green and white team.
MCD- MARC ROCA: This is the most important line for Betis. Marc Roca is being one of the people most responsible for Real Betis' performance this season
ED-ASSANE DIAO: The great revelation of Betis this season. The youth player, who is only 18 years old, has burst into the green and white team with great force. Pellgrini's goal, as the coach has stated, is to convince him not to believe it, he has a lot of talent to exploit.
MCO- FEKIR: He is finally getting back into good shape. Betis needs the best Fekir to not lose performance after Isco's injury.
EI-EZ ABDE: For this match the Chilean coach will give Abde the opportunity to start from the start and prove his worth, who has a lot to say but who is not having many opportunities since Rodri Sánchez has passed him on the left.
DC- WILLIAN JOSÉ: Borja Iglesias is at a very low level, and it seems that he has ended the patience of Pellegrini who is giving more and more minutes to Willian José.
What the Betis lineup would look like on the field (1-4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Rui Silva
Defenses: Bellerín, Pezzella, Chadi Riad, Miranda
Midfielders: Cardoso, Fekir, Marc Roca
Forwards: Assane, Ez Abde, Willian Jose
