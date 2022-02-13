Home page world

The 52-year-old may have been poisoned in this restaurant in Weiden in der Oberpfalz. © Armin Weigel/dpa

They drink together in a restaurant. Suddenly they get sick. A 52-year-old dies, seven other people have to be treated with symptoms of poisoning. What happened?

Weiden in der Oberpfalz – After visiting a restaurant in Weiden in der Oberpfalz, a 52-year-old may have died of poisoning.

Seven other people were injured, some seriously, police said on Sunday. According to initial findings, the guests had shared a bottle with a drink. Soon after, however, symptoms of poisoning became noticeable in all of them. The guests came to the hospital, the 52-year-old from the Schwandorf district died on Sunday night. The others were not in mortal danger, police said.

The police did not want to say which drink it was for reasons of investigative tactics. The criminal police of the special commission “Market” are investigating at full speed, it said. The restaurant is located in downtown Weiden. When police and rescue workers arrived, some of the guests, aged between 33 and 52, were lying on the ground. The police are now looking for witnesses who saw what happened. dpa