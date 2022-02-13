A crackling episode that of C’e Posta per Te, thanks to the participation of the exuberant Luciana Littizzetto, who is among the guests of the fifth episode. Littizzetto sent the mail to Francesca Ciprianito the boyfriend Alessandro Rossi and ad Alex Belli.

Study source: There is post for you

Maria De Filippi presents the actor by CentoVetrine e reserve for him these words: “The undisputed protagonist of Big Brother with a great dialectical ability. Really chapeau. He talked a lot about you inside and outside the house “.

“You have told about certain things that concern, perhaps, your private life, but there are those who are curious about how you manage to keep your relationship alive and also ask you for advice”. Belli is obviously excited, but becomes the protagonist of a funny curtain.

The former tenants of the house make their entrance and, when the envelope opens, only the shoes of the person who sends them to call are framed. Alex comments on the footwear and fishnet stockings. Then the shot widens and a smiling one appears Littizzettowhich gives way to one series of spicy jokes and double entenders.

The actor is surprised, but does not miss the opportunity to make a pun: “Let’s make the quadrilateral… of fashion!”. Luciana: “Let’s not start, calm down we’re on television!”. Then she teases him: “He is for the couple open, wide open, with drafts, revolving …”.

Photos are shown at C’e Posta per Te, by Belli and in one there is the famous kiss with Soleil Sorge. Alex: “If you put someone like me in, someone out of his mind …” he says, but is immediately interrupted by Luciana:

“I ‘put in’ I would not say it” she retorts ironically. Maria De Filippi is very amused but she intervenes trying to save the situation: “But all double meanings here, enough!”.