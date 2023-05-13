Rome (AFP)

French midfielder Paul Pogba is progressing on the physical level, but he is not yet ready to play a full match, according to Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The 30-year-old international participated in several matches about a month ago, and has become a regular entry after recovering in February after knee surgery and then another muscle injury in March.

Allegri said on the eve of facing Cremonese in the 35th round of the domestic league, “Serie A”: “He is progressing physically. He played a good 25 minutes against Sevilla, Spain, in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.” When play moves into the opposing team’s territory, he becomes an exceptional player.”

Allegri continued: “But he needs matches to get fit, and he knows that, we’ve talked often. At the moment, the most important thing is to be fit, for half an hour. By playing every three days, it’s difficult to get fit for a full match”.

Since recovering from a adductor muscle injury in March, Pogba has played seven games with a maximum average of 25 minutes.

He missed the start of the season and the 2022 Qatar World Cup, due to a knee injury during the summer preparation period. He underwent surgery in early September and did not play his first match with Juventus, who returned to his ranks last summer after six years with Manchester United, only in February.