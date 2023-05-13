Guayaquil (Ecuador) (AFP) – Guayaquil, given its strategic location, has become a key point for the distribution of drugs that go to the United States and Europe, to such an extent that criminal gangs are extorting fishermen who transit through certain areas. Fear is taking over communities.

Located in the Pacific, Guayaquil (southwestern Ecuador) has become a strategic point for the distribution of hundreds of tons of drugs, mostly cocaine, that go to the United States and Europe.

Since 2021, when the government of the right-wing Guillermo Lasso began, Ecuador has seized close to 500 tons.

In one of his several attempts to contain the narco force, Lasso declared criminal gangs terrorists, allowing the military to patrol without the need for a state of emergency.

A fisherman, who prefers not to reveal his name for fear of an attack, reports that they are at the mercy of criminals who sail through the Gulf of Guayaquil, the entrance to Ecuador’s main commercial port.

Members of the Navy request identity documents from the occupants of an intercepted vessel near the port of Guayaquil, Ecuador, on May 11, 2023. © Str / AFP

There are boats in which men leave “even with rifles, stealing, extorting money from crabbers and people who fish there,” he told the AFP news agency.

Fishermen and crab collectors must pay between $20 and $30 a week to be able to work in one of the most violent areas of Ecuador.

Crime linked to drug trafficking led to an almost doubling of the homicide rate from 2021 to 2022, from 14 to 25 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The hunting

With the declared war on drug trafficking and terrorist activities, the Ecuadorian government has intensified its military presence in land and sea control operations.

Members of the Navy conduct inspections of a vessel near the port of Guayaquil, Ecuador, on May 11, 2023. © Str / AFP

“Around the Gulf of Guayaquil there are many settlements of houses (…) these areas are used by these criminal organizations because it gives them access to the sea to carry out their illegal activities,” a soldier with a face told AFP. covered.

In the islands of the gulf, fear spreads among the humble houses.

“Everything is scary, going out fishing is like going out crabbing,” Ilda Vera, a 77-year-old housewife who lives on the island of Puerto Libertad, told AFP.

His sons have organized themselves to keep watch at night to prevent criminals from stealing their boats, which are the only livelihood for the family.

In his story there is no shortage of murders, robberies and the fears of the community.

Residents outside a house on Puerto Libertad Island in the Gulf of Guayaquil, Ecuador, on May 11, 2023. © Str / AFP

Government measures do not seem sufficient

To combat criminal gangs, President Lasso has decreed several states of emergency and even gave the population the green light to carry weapons for personal defense.

However, reports of hit men, seizures and extortion are multiplying in Ecuador, located between Colombia and Peru, the world’s largest cocaine producers.

Away from the operatives, at sea, a red mark on the boat’s engine ensures another week of work. It is the sign that criminals use to identify those who have paid the extortion or “vaccine.”

“They pay because they want to work in peace,” says the fisherman and denounces that this corruption “comes from above.”