Podolyak spoke about the weak analytical potential of India and China

Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, tried to justify his words about the weak intellectual potential of India and China, but in the end he repeated his thesis. His statement, made during the event “Editorial Board. Summit”, leads UNIAN agency.

Answering a question from journalists about what he meant when he said that these two countries have “weak intellectual potential,” Podolyak said that he used the word “intelligence” incorrectly. “And instead of ‘intelligence’ it was necessary to say ‘weak analytical potential in terms of assessing the strategic disadvantage of cooperation with the Russian Federation,’” a representative of the president’s office clarified, essentially repeating the idea voiced earlier.

Earlier in September, Podolyak said that China and India are experiencing problems because they do not analyze the consequences of their own actions. He called this weak intellectual potential. Later, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian leader’s office explained his words. He stated that the Russian side allegedly “took the words out of context and distorted the meaning.” Podolyak added that Turkey, India, China and other regional powers have a clear justification for their claims to global roles in the world.