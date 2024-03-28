Only 38% say that the epidemic is “under control” in the country; more than 2.3 million Brazilians have already been diagnosed with the disease and 831 have died

Almost half (47%) of Brazilians believe that the dengue situation is out of control in the country. Only 38% think that the scenario of infections by aedes aegypti is “under control”, according to research PowerDate held from March 24 to 25, 2024. Another 14% were unable to answer.

Brazil is experiencing the worst scenario for the disease this century. This year alone, the country has recorded more than 2.3 million probable cases of the disease and 831 people have died from complications from the virus.

The research was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data was collected from March 23 to 25, 2024, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 202 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100 thousand calls until interviewees are found that faithfully represent the population as a whole. Find out more about the methodology by reading this text.

O PowerDate he did also the following question: “Do you think the Ministry of Health is doing enough to combat dengue?”. The survey results indicate that respondents associate the dengue situation in the country with the work of Ministry of Healthunder the command of sociologist Nísia Trindade, appointed to the position by the PT command.

Dissatisfaction with the institution's work in tackling the disease has a similar rate to the perception that the scenario is “out of control”. Almost half (48%) believe that the ministry does not do enough.

The percentage of those who have a positive perspective on Health's work against the virus is 39% – also close to those who believe that the scenario is “under control” (38%).

DENGUE CONTROL X GOVERNMENT APPROVAL

The perception that the disease is “out of control” little varies between those who say they approve (47%) and those who say they disapprove (50%) of the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The percentages are technically tied within the survey's margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Lula's supporters, however, are more positive about the scenario. Of those who approve of the PT member, 43% consider that the disease is “under control”. Among those who disapprove, the rate drops to 32%.

STRATIFICATION

O Power360 stratifies the data by demographic groups. Here are the percentages on the perception of dengue control by sex, age, region, education and income:

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from March 23 to 25, 2024. 2,500 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in 202 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, level of education, region and income. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, plus or minus.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device's keyboard. The study's confidence interval is 95%.

To make reading easier, the search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and percentages in variable crossing tables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the company's own resources. PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism.