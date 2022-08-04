Webinar, on Wednesday (Aug 10), will address transformations in the colony with the presence of the Portuguese royal family, in a series on Independence

O Power 360 promotes, in partnership with the fiber (Forum of Integration Brazil Europe), the webinar “Forum 200 years of Independence with integration: goodbye to Colonial Brazil”, on Wednesday (10.Aug. Lisbon time). The event is supported by PDI (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research) and the Conjuration (Legal Adviser).

The 3rd virtual seminar of the series in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil will address the impacts of the presence of the Portuguese royal family in Brazil and the current potential in the relationship between the 2 nations.

Between 1808 and 1822, in the period known as Joanino, in reference to the Prince Regent D. João, the former colony underwent a radical transformation, being elevated to the status of the United Kingdom of Portugal and the Algarve in 1815.

Measures such as the foundation of Banco do Brasil, the opening of ports to friendly nations, the creation of the royal press and the inauguration of the Botanical Garden of Rio de Janeiro were instituted, causing economic and social changes, with consequences for the entire history of the country.

To address the topic, will participate in the virtual seminar:

Winston Fritsch, economist, counselor emeritus of Cebri (Brazilian Center for International Relations) and former Secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance; and

Antonio Barbosa, historian, professor of History of Brazil in the specialization and master’s degree in the schools of the Legislative (Chamber and Senate) and former executive secretary of the Ministry of Education.

The virtual seminar will be mediated by journalist Anna Rangel, deputy executive director of the Power 360.

The series of debates aims to identify, from the historical perspective, opportunities for Brazil and Europe, especially Portugal, in the face of the challenges caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the digital revolution and the war in Ukraine. These events demonstrate the importance of independent nations being integrated and collaborative.

In the 1st webinar, the speakers discussed the signing of the Royal Charter for the Opening of Brazilian Ports to Friendly Nations, on January 28, 1808, and how the act was decisive for the process that made Brazil independent from Portugal.

In the 2nd webinar, the debaters discussed the context of the Portuguese royal family’s move to the country, in 1808, and reflected on the changes in the axis of power in the current world.

watch the seminar

The webinar “200 Years of Independence with Integration: Farewell to Colonial Brazil” will be held from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm (Brasilia time) and from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm (Lisbon time).

The webinar "200 Years of Independence with Integration: Farewell to Colonial Brazil" will be held from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm (Brasilia time) and from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm (Lisbon time).

On August 25th, there will be the 4th virtual seminar of the series, on the conditions that led to the deterioration of relations between Portugal and Brazil and the emergence of social movements for the independence of the then colony.

Fibe and Portuguese-Brazilian integration

Fibe is an association founded in September 2021, based in Lisbon. Its mission is to promote cultural, economic and social integration between Brazil and Europe, with a special focus on Portugal and other countries in the Portuguese-speaking community.