Could a team capable of winning four wins and eight pole positions in a season be threatened in the constructors’ classification by a team that is still stuck with zero successes and only one pole start in 13 races? Obviously yes. In a very special season, which began as an unexpected dominatrix of the championship and continued with an infinite sequence of mistakes, breaks and lost opportunities, the Ferrari now, rather than thinking about how to reach Red Bull, he has to watch his back: the Mercedes in fact, apparently very far in performance from the cars of Maranello, it has managed to go back to just 30 points away from the Prancing Horse in the ranking.

A totally unexpected comeback that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are managing to achieve thanks above all to aextreme consistency in performance. In fact, the two W13s, unlike the reds, never stopped due to reliability problems. The seven-time world champion struggled to adapt to the new car and the role – unprecedented for him – of mere spectator in the title fight in the first few races. But now he is straddling a streak of five consecutive podiums which is the best currently open on the entire grid. Russell, for his part, has always finished every GP in the top-5 with the sole exception of Silverstone, when he was involved in the initial maxi-accident.

Numbers in hand It is impressive to note how the team headed by Mattia Binotto is second in the ranking only thanks to the excellent results collected in the first two races, with the double in Bahrain and the double podium in Jeddah. If the championship had started in Melbournein fact, despite Ferrari having won three races since then and Mercedes none, the silver arrows would have 10 points more than the red ones: 266 against 256. A figure that alone is enough to explain the enormous amount of points wasted by the Maranello team. With the performance of Brackley’s car constantly growing, it is not rash to say that this, more than the one with Red Bull, looks set to be Ferrari’s real challenge in the second half of 2022.