If many thought that this year of film productions had ended with Blue Beetle, they are wrong, since there is still a film that will arrive to celebrate the December holidays and that at the same time could fix the bad reputation that it has received. D.C. in recent months. This is neither more nor less than Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which has been postponed for different reasons but will finally see the light of day in theaters.

The first of the factors why it did not come out last year was precisely because of one of the protagonists, given that Amber Heard She was in legal trouble with her ex-husband. Johnny Depphence Warner He didn’t want to cause conflict with fans on both sides. And now that the trials have come to an end, it will be time to return to stardom Jason Momoawho made the first film something that fans loved.

To celebrate that we are one month away from its premiere, a new trailer has been released, you can check it out here:

This is the synopsis of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom:

After failing to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta wields the power of the mythical Black Trident to unleash an ancient and malevolent force. Hoping to end his reign of terror, Aquaman and Orm join forces to protect his kingdom and save the world from irreversible destruction.

Remember that this premiere arrives next December 20th to the cinemas. At the same time, it is mentioned that the film will connect in some way with the reboot of the DC universe, which will debut with Superman: Legacywhich is completely in charge of James Gunn in the direction part.

Editor’s note: We will definitely have to give this movie a chance, since the first one was not up to par in terms of the desired quality. But I don’t know if there will be some scenes altered by the Amber Heard affair, a verdict will have to be given in a few weeks.