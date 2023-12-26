Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 16:45



“Cases of influenza A and the new strain of Covid have skyrocketed in recent days, an explosion that according to all experts will worsen after the family Christmas and New Year celebrations,” according to Podemos in a statement. At the doors of the Morales Meseguer hospital, the purple party deputy Víctor Egio warned this Tuesday of an “overflow of the primary care network, both in hospitals and health centers.” “In the face of this, what we demand are immediate reinforcements and that the López Miras government takes this seriously,” Egio demanded.

“Viruses and diseases do not go on vacation,” warned the deputy of the purple formation, who harshly criticized the management of the regional administration, but also of the government of Spain: “Both the Ministry of Health of López Miras and the Ministry of Mónica García Health have gone on vacation without doing their homework or having planned anything.

Finally, Egio concluded with recognition of the work of the health workers. “These days, while the majority celebrates the holidays, others continue to work and take care of our health,” he declared, “the least we can do is give them the necessary means so that the sad images of crowded emergencies and people waiting in a hallway are not repeated. to give him a bed.