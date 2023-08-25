Friday, August 25, 2023, 01:04



The deputy of Podemos-IU María Marín denounced yesterday that the regional government has frozen 22 million euros in aid for mobility, housing rehabilitation and the Youth Rental Bonus. Of these, 7 million belong to the Moves III Plan and are subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles. According to José Luis Álvarez-Castellanos, coordinator of Izquierda Unida, the percentage of spending executed for the clean energy program does not reach 2% and, in addition, he ensures that aid for housing rehabilitation is being blocked.

This would be added to another line of subsidies that the Executive of López Miras would keep stagnant since 2021, according to Podemos-IU, who speak of more than 15 million of the Youth Rental Bonus. “That is what the Popular Party cares about, housing or sustainable mobility, two of the problems that most affect citizens in their day-to-day lives,” insists María Marín.

In a press release, the deputy criticizes the “ineffectiveness” of the PP which, in her opinion, is very expensive for the citizens of the Region. Faced with this situation, Marín announces that the Parliamentary Group of Podemos, IU and Alianza Verde has registered a question in the regional Assembly “to find out what has happened to that money, that it came from the Government of Spain and that nobody knows where it has gone ».

On the other hand, it advances that the Sumar coalition will demand an audit of these funds in the Congress of Deputies “so that no one who is entitled to this aid is left unpaid because of López Miras or his advisers Miguélez and Díez de Revenga” .