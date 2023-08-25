Baza showed a video of the destruction of the Ukrainian S-200 missile over the Kaluga region

The destruction of the Ukrainian S-200 missile over the territory of the Kaluga region on the night of Friday, August 25, was caught on video, it was shown by Baza in Telegram-channel.

The footage in the night sky shows a flash as a result of the operation of the air defense system (air defense).

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems prevented an attempt of terrorist attacks on civilian targets from Ukraine with a missile from the modified S-200 air defense system. It was discovered and destroyed over the territory of the Kaluga region.

Earlier, residents of Obninsk and Maloyaroslavets, Kaluga region, recorded the sounds of explosions on video. According to preliminary information, three or four explosions sounded on the night of August 25.

It also became known about explosions in the sky over the Tula region. According to preliminary information, the air defense system worked there. At the same time, the airspace over the Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports in Moscow was closed, according to unconfirmed reports, the Carpet plan was introduced there.