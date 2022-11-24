“Short in stature, fifty kilos of bones, hands like claws, eyes like a hawk for his children, exceptional muscles.” Tazio was like this, just as Lucio Dalla sings him in interpreting the words written by Roberto Roversi. Words that manage to breathe the essence of a throbbing era of legend and heroes.

And Nuvolari, Nivola, was one of those. And he was… Read on

#Podcasts #Nuvolari #time #didnt #care #dying