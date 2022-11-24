The official majority in the Chamber of Deputies ignored the demonstrations that in the streets and in public opinion defended the National Electoral Institute (INE) and yesterday he presented a reform proposal that insists on the replacement of that body by another elected by “popular” vote.

The initiative based on the Presidential proposal seeks the centralization of the elections as it proposes to disappear the local electoral bodies and centralize the entire process in the CDMX offices.

Another nodal point is to create an electoral and consultation institute with its members elected by popular vote and reduce the council from 11 to 7 members.

The

deputies and senators, according to the new proposal, they will be elected by a multi-member list. In addition to the fact that it intends to cut the congress from 500 to 300 deputies and from 128 to 96 Senators.

Without taking into account proposals from other parties, Brunette and their allies presented the draft opinion with the full texts of the Presidential initiative.

The project was announced during the meeting of the United Commissions for Political-Electoral Reform, of Constitutional and Governance Points in the midst of opposition claims.

Alejandro Moreno, president of the Governance Commission and whose bench could give the qualified majority to Brunettereiterated that his party will not support any reform that harms the

INE, to the Electoral Tribunal and to any institution that forms part of the country’s electoral system.

The also president of the tricolor recognized that the cost for his party for not supporting the President’s reform will be less than what it would imply to vote in favor of it.

Ignacio Mier, coordinator of Morena, warned that if the opposition votes against the initiative, they will be shot in the foot.

For Mier, everything changed after the march on November 13, where hundreds of thousands of citizens demanded not to touch the INE.

After the march, Mier admitted, the opposition regrouped and this “seeing party interests” and thus eliminating the possibility of negotiating a joint electoral reform.

Mier assured that there could still be an agreement with opposition legislators. However, he reiterated that his bench is already working on an electoral reform to secondary laws.

“This project weakens the INE, distorts the electoral system, centralizes electoral processes, weakens political representation, that is what they are promoting,” said Salvador Caro of Movimiento Ciudadano.

The coordinator of the PAN, Jorge Romero, described the proposal as Brunette as toxic and regressive and questioned the veracity of Mier’s offer to review secondary legislation.

The United Commissions will meet on November 28 to rule on the initiative of the majority and it is expected that it will go up to the plenary session the following day for voting.

According to the vice coordinator of BrunetteLeonel Godoy, in the event that it does not reach a qualified majority, they would have the initiative to modify secondary laws ready that same week.