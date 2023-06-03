Podcast | The climate agreement of the government negotiations is still fragile and many difficult issues have not been resolved

HS’s Saturday club podcast deals with the most current topics in politics.

Saturday club gathers to consider the agreement on climate and immigration that came out of the government negotiations last weekend.

How solid is the agreement, and can the dispute over the price of gasoline still scrap the climate paper?

Also discussed are the Rkp’s pains and the age-old controversial question of politics and reporting on it: Is everything really just a “game”?

Saturday club is HS Vision’s editor in its regular line-up Emil Elofeature delivery producer Susanne Salmi and political editor Robert Sundman.

They explain, interpret and tear the veil behind the scenes of politics. Sometimes there are also expert guests.

