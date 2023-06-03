The Play Store you will surely know, especially if you are a user android. After all we are talking about the Google store that allows you to install any app on your devices. Well, although Google strives daily to keep its users safe, unfortunately it can also happen run into viruses and malware and today we really want to tell you about one of these!

Play Store: new malware found!

Be careful what you download, because viruses and malware are always around the corner and sometimes they know how to hide well, just like the malware that was recently discovered by Dr.Web researchers on the Play Store. The name is SpinOk and it is a spyware capable of collect information present on the files of the device and steal themas well as the ability to collect the contents of the clipboard and detect data from the various sensors of the device.

In short, a very unpleasant malware that apparently was lurking in many applications, some even quite widespread, thus totaling over 421 million downloads. Among these we find for example Noizz, Zapya, VFly, MVBit and Biugo.

Luckily Google wasted no time in taking the situation to heart, blocking a great many of these apps and in some cases already removing the malware deleting the latest versions in which it was introduced. In short, we obviously recommend that you keep your eyes peeled if you have any of these apps and uninstall them as soon as possible, at least until they are made safe. You can find the complete list here.