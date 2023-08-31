Orphaned by Kane, Tottenham could have collapsed instead the season started well between results and a good game. The work of the Postecoglu coach is bearing fruit. And among the happy notes in the Spurs house there are also the performances of the Italians Vicario and Udogie. We talk about it in the new episode of In the Box, our podcast about English football. In this appointment, the focus is also on the disastrous Everton who started the Premier League with three defeats in three games. Beto has arrived, but pessimism reigns in the Toffees environment. The podcast episode is then enriched by the new Top (Sterling), Flop (Howe) and Agenda of the Week features.