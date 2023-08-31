Home page World

From: Julian Mayer

Split

St. Stephen’s Cathedral beats the clock tower: In the duel of the largest cities in Austria, the federal capital prevails. Graz may be beautiful, but Vienna is more beautiful.

Vienna is significantly larger than Graz, but that is not one of the reasons why the federal capital clearly beats the Styrian capital. Graz can come up with its picturesque alleys, the striking Schlossberg and the good food. Also the The Styrian dialect is certainly unique, as these 13 terms prove. But there are castles too Vienna abound, including Schönbrunn and the Belvedere. And also picturesque alleys can be found in the center of the capital. Here are five more good reasons why Vienna is simply ahead of Graz.

1. Café culture deluxe: Viennese melange beats Graz copy

The café culture in Vienna is an experience in itself. In the classic coffee houses you can not only enjoy excellent pastries with traditional coffee creations, but also immerse yourself in the rich history of the city. Meanwhile, Graz may be able to offer a similar coffee offer, but the flair of the Viennese coffee houses, in which it is almost iconic to linger for hours, is unrivaled.

2. Ringstrasse vs. Graz city center

The Vienna Ringstrasse, also known as the “Boulevard”, surrounds the heart of Vienna and is lined with impressive historical buildings: parliament, museums or the opera. This splendor cannot be found in Graz. But who needs magnificent buildings when you can have the cozy narrowness of the old town in Graz? Well, Viennese would certainly like to trade – but only to have a little more space for their monumental buildings.

The Vienna Ringstrasse beats the streets of Graz © Zoonar/Peter Widmann/Imago

3. Viennese humor instead of Graz humor

In Vienna, the “Viennese joke” is almost celebrated – that incomparable humor that is sharp-tongued and charming at the same time. Meanwhile, people in Graz may be able to smile about fine Styrian puns, but the Viennese joke has the city under control. Whether it’s the dry sarcasm of a waiter or the mischievous remarks of street performers, laughter is everywhere in Vienna.

4. Rapid and Austria beat Sturm and GAK

Certainly, Graz football has been a big step ahead of Viennese clubs in recent years. Especially Sturm Graz trumped Rapid Wien and Austria Wien in the domestic league mostly very clearly. But historically, nobody can fool the two Viennese clubs. Rapid as record champions and Austria as record cup winners not only beat the Graz clubs because of their title collection – the chic venues in Hütteldorf and favorites also have more charm than the stadium in Liebenau.

5. Wiener Linien instead of Graz Linien

Graz may have a delightful tram, but so does Vienna. What Graz does not have is a complex subway system that is so efficient that even people from Transdanubia could show up to work in Hietzing on time. While in Graz you might be blocked from time to time by poorly parked SUVs, in Vienna you can effortlessly dash underground and ponder how wonderful it would be if all of life ran so smoothly.

