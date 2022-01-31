Podcast | Pikku Kakkonen publishes new good children’s podcasts every week, but it’s hard to find them at Yle Areena

Little Kakkonen’s podcasts show a passionate effort to make various things understandable.

Children’s programs left Yle’s radio waves ten years ago, in early 2012. Even then, it had been decided in Pasila that the main forum for children’s content would be Yle Areena. However, there was no serious substitute for children’s radio programs. Short Little Kakkonen’s radio podcasts were a bun that couldn’t find its audience and had long breaks in production.

In recent years, the situation has improved. Now you can find children’s audio productions from music programs to fairy tales and imaginative educational content to listenings.

“Today we publish something new every week,” Little Kakkonen supplier Petra Stolt says.

In recent years, the importance of audio content has been understood alongside TV productions. “With Audio, we are able to diversify our offering. We can deal with topics that would be difficult to put into a TV show, ”Stolt explains.

Good an example is a dramatized teaching series The stories of the garden, which deals with death from the perspective of a small child. In the course of storytelling, the relationship between different religions and life after death is studied in a very neutral way.

Anyway, there is a passionate effort to make different things understandable Little Kakkonen in podcasts. For example Fairytale treasuresSeta has been one of the partners in making the series.

There are also some wild ideas, such as a series of relaxation exercises for toddlers Relax with the teddy bear.

Little Kakkonen audio productions can also hold a great deal of listening-like content, such as new series Headland and forest creatures mixed Am’s friend is sick.

Children’s auditions have been produced for decades by Radio Theater, which lost its radio broadcasting position a year ago as Yle’s last children’s content. Today, Radioteatter’s children’s productions only appear in Yle Areena.

Petra Stolt denies that there is a competitive situation within Yle between production units. “We are connected to each other. Our content does not overlap. ”

In discoverability in any case, there is much room for improvement. In principle, both the New Auditions of the Radio Theater and the reproductions excavated from the archives can be found in the Children’s Arena today, but in practice they are often overwhelmed by other content.

The arena uses an age-based distribution with a supply of children under school age Little Kakkonen and the provision of primary school children Galaxin pages. The distribution line is the K7 age definition for TV content. In audio content, the attempt at a similar division is very artificial, as many of the Listeners work for both audiences.

In addition Galaxin the homepage has no link to audio content at all. Many children’s listeners are likely to go unheard just because the audience is unaware of their existence.