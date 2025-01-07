PODCAST | Joking with God: a sin in the Penal Code [R]





In the La 1 bells, which were presented by David Broncano and the comedian Lalachus and who by the way were leaders in audience, Lalachus showed a picture that parodied the Sacred Heart of Jesus… in this case with the Grand Prix heifer. This television moment has ended up becoming the first controversy of 2025.

Make Yourself Hear and Christian Lawyers have announced that they are going to sue Lalachus, Broncano and RTVE for the Grand Prix image. They denounce them for offending religious feelings. Does that still exist in Spain? Yes, and today we review some cases in which it is used to try to censor criticism, such as in the case of Mongolia magazine.

We recover an episode in which we spoke with Darío Adanti, co-founder of Mongolia magazine, and with the expert in Constitutional Law Joaquín Urías.

***This episode first aired on February 14, 2023***

