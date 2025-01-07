meningiomas are one of the most common intracranial and spinal tumors in Spain. Although they do not always present symptoms, they are one of the main causes of neurological disorders that develop progressively, according to 20 minutes Guillermo Montesneurosurgeon at the Clavel Institute. Specifically, it is estimated that about six out of every 100,000 people in the country suffer from meningiomas, although they may not show symptoms.

Tumors that originate in the meninges

These tumors originate in the meningesthe three layers of membranes that surround, protect and nourish the brain and central nervous system. Normally, they do not directly damage neuronal tissue, unless they grow considerably and compress the surrounding tissue, making it difficult to oxygenate. Most of these tumors are benign (Grade 1 according to the WHO), and only a small proportion presents signs of aggressiveness or malignant behavior.

Symptoms of meningiomas

Dr. Guillermo Montes points out that symptoms of meningiomas They can vary significantly depending on their location and the part of the brain they compress. One of the most common symptoms is headache, which occurs when the tumor inflames nearby brain tissue or causes intracranial hypertension. Other possible symptoms include seizures, weakness in extremities, speech difficultiesvision loss or cognitive impairment.

When meningiomas are detected accidentally and do not present symptoms, a treatment may be chosen. surveillance approach with regular checks. However, if they begin to show signs of growth or cause symptoms, surgery should be considered, since it is the only treatment that can potentially cure. After removal, there is a certain risk of relapse that varies depending on the grade of the tumor and the extent of the initial resection.





The main risk of meningiomas

Meningioma. Getty Images

The main risk of meningiomas is not considering their diagnosis when they occur significant neurological symptoms or headaches, especially if they increase in intensity over time. Early diagnosis helps reduce sequelae and improves the effectiveness of tumor removal.

Survival is generally good, being greater than 80% at 5 years in cases of benign meningiomas, especially in patients under 40 years of age.





Although meningiomas are common tumors in Spain, they often go unnoticed until They reach a considerable size and cause symptoms.

Therefore, it is important to be alert to the appearance of progressive neurological alterations and consult with a specialist for a diagnosis. early diagnosis and adequate treatment that minimizes the consequences and improves the prognosis of patients affected by this type of silent but potentially disabling brain tumor.

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for our new newsletter for free.