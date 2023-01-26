This time Thom Harinck (79) joined the monthly In de Ring, the martial arts podcast of the AD. He is seen as the ‘Godfather’ of martial arts in our country. Together with presenter and martial arts reporter Tim Reedijk and regular guest and former kickboxing champion Remy Bonjasky, they discuss the chakuriki fighting style introduced by Harinck, the K1 times and current affairs at Glory.

#podcast #Godfather #Thom #Harinck #Remy #Bonjasky #chakuriki #Glory