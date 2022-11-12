An amendment by the Basque nationalists to the State Budgets removes 2 million euros from the Murcian Government to give them to the Provincial Council of Alava
The Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), with the support of the PSOE and United We Can, have suppressed 2 million euros from going to the construction of the ‘terrace highway’, to give them to the Provincial Council of Álava, with the aim of build a bridge over the river Zadorra. The change has occurred through a compromise amendment
#PNV #PSOE #Podemos #cut #money #terrace #highway #build #bridge #Álava
Leave a Reply