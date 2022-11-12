The highway will be built next to the Santomera-Alquerías highway, in the photo. / NaCho Garcia / AGM

The Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), with the support of the PSOE and United We Can, have suppressed 2 million euros from going to the construction of the ‘terrace highway’, to give them to the Provincial Council of Álava, with the aim of build a bridge over the river Zadorra. The change has occurred through a compromise amendment