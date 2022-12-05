Pnrr, Italy’s contradiction: the funds are there but they don’t know how to spend them

The tragedy of landslide of Ischiacost the life of eleven people and with a girl still missing, he brought the climate problem he was born in hydrogeological instabilitya plague that afflicts Italy always. But it turns out – we read in the Corriere della Sera – that Europe had long since made available to our country resources to prevent dramas like that of Casamicciolabut the governments those money they don’t have them never touched. Europe has allocated to Italy for this type of intervention a funding of approx 2.5 billion from here to 2026. Funds headed by the Ministry of the Environment, resources “on call” on the basis of projects presented by the regions which in turn allocate them pro-rata to Common once identified the priority.

Pnrr, the “treasure” and the thousand fragmented projects closed in drawers

sophisticated interventions which – continues the Corriere – presuppose a punctual planning. We are talking about containment engineering works such as lamination tanks, expansion tanks, the dredging from rivers, the containment of landslide edges, which require hyper-specialized technical structures that local authorities rarely have. The “treasure» accumulated in recent years intended for interventions of mitigation of the risk versus floods And landslides but it is much more conspicuous. Exceed the 10 billionof which approximately 8 billion from national extraction: the so-called «plans-stralcio» intended for emergencies and another 1.5 billion from EU funds of cohesion and development used by the regions for only less than half of the amount in the period between 2014 and 2020. Announced by governments, but never spent. Lost in a thousand rivulets, scattered among projects that have the vice of fragmentariness.

