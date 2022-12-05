French president says Europe needs to think about “how to give Russia guarantees the day the country returns to the negotiating table”

Ukraine criticized the statement by the President of France, Emmanuel Macronthat the West should consider giving Russia security guarantees if Moscow agrees to end the war.

In an interview with French broadcaster TF1Macron said that Europe needs to prepare its security structure and also think about “how to give Russia reassurance the day the country returns to the negotiating table🇧🇷

At the twitterMykhailo Podolyak, advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote that it is the “civilized world” who needs security guarantees against “against the barbaric intentions of post-war RussiaPutin🇧🇷

According to him, this will only be possible with the conviction of those responsible for the invasion of Ukraine, those who committed war crimes and with the imposition of reparations “on a large scale🇧🇷

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, also spoke at the twitter🇧🇷 He questioned: “Does anyone want to give security guarantees to a terrorist and murderous state?🇧🇷

He wrote that the “question is to ensure the safety of the world” against Russia and not the other way around. 🇧🇷When you are unarmed, you are not a threat. unfortunately we know”, he declared.

🇧🇷The so-called denuclearized and demilitarized Russia is the best guarantee of peace for Europe and the world”, he stated.

Representatives of Russia and Ukraine had several rounds of negotiations at the beginning of the war, in February this year. But the two countries have not discussed the terms for ending the conflict for months.

Kiev has said peace talks are only possible if Russia stops the attacks and lets all annexed ukrainian territories🇧🇷 The Kremlin, for its part, wants recognition of its “new territories” before any conversation.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Friday (2.Dec.2022) that Russia will not withdraw from Ukraine. But, according to him, Vladimir Putin believes in a diplomatic solution and is open to negotiate a possible peace agreement.

🇧🇷The President of the Russian Federation has always been, is and remains open to negotiations in order to guarantee our interests. The preferred way to achieve our interests is through peaceful and diplomatic means.“, said.