From10 to 18 September 2022 in the exhibition center Parma Fairs come back on Motorhome lounge, now in its thirteenth edition. Organized with APC, Caravan and Campe Producers Associationr, the Salone del Camper is one of the main international events in the sector. 100 thousand square meters of exhibition area for 5 pavilions which host 4 product areas: Caravan and Camperwhere the most important European companies in the sector are present; Accessories for vehicles and accessories useful to make the holiday even more comfortable; Shoppingwith products for outdoor life and for small spaces; Routes and destinationstourism promotion section to learn about ideal places and destinations for free tourism.

Salone del Camper 2022 news, brands present

All the news on the world of motorhomes, caravans, components and accessories can be found at the Salone del Camper in Parma, from 10 to 18 September 2022.

Entrance to the Parma Fair where the Salone del Camper takes place, from 10 to 18 September 2022

In Parma there are the main manufacturers of campers and caravans: Adria, Arca, Autostar, Benimar, Blue Camp, Caravans International, Carthago, Challenger, Chausson, Dreamer, Elnagh, Eura Mobil, Font Vendome, Frankia, Giottiline, Itineo, Karmann, Knaus Tabbert, Malibu, McLouis, Mobilvetta, Panama, Pilote , Poessl Freizeit und Sport, Rapido, Reimo, Rimor, Roller Team, Top Group, Vantourer, Westfalia Mobil, XGO.

The main brands in the world of caravans are present in Parma

Among the manufacturers of accessories and components have confirmed their participation among others: Brunner, CBE, Dimatec, Dometic, Euro Accessoires, Fiamma, Garmin, Ges International, Indel B, Narbonne, SI.FI., Teleco, Truma, Vitrifrigo, Vecamplast, Webasto.

Camper for sale at the Parma Show

The Salone del Camper is the ideal showcase for those looking for the vehicle that best suits their needs, perhaps buying one of those that are also for sale. The different solutions can be touched by hand, viewing in detail the proposals of the manufacturers. Among the means most sought after by families are the attic campers.

For those who want to become a camper the Salone del Camper is the ideal place

Younger people and those who love traveling and adventurous travel prefer the van and the semi-integrated. The caravan is ideal for those who have the opportunity to enjoy longer holidays. Luxurious motorhomes for those who want maximum comfort at all times. A special space is reserved for the curtainfirst approach to living while traveling.

Parma Exhibition 2022 activities

The Salone del Camper is now a staple for those who love outdoor tourism, not just for campers. A particularly popular area is indeed Routes and destinations, which intercepts all tourists looking for new travel ideas.

In addition to the exhibition, the Salone del Camper includes many activities designed for campers and more

Ideal itineraries for free tourism, ideas for proximity tourism, unusual weekends or more adventurous trips are presented. The itineraries are accompanied by proposals to make the holiday even more engaging, such as outdoor sports, from trekking to two-wheeled trails.

Salone del Camper 2022 tickets

THE tickets to access the Salone del Camper 2022 you can buy them online (children under 12 do not pay) by also booking the parking.

Monday-Friday from 12 to 16 September: € 8.00

Saturday-Sunday 1 day: € 10.00

Saturday-Sunday 2 days: € 18.00

Parking for 1 day: € 9.00

Salone del Camper di Parma from 10 to 18 September 2022

