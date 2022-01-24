The Military Police of Minas Gerais opened an investigation to investigate a scene of brutality recorded on video that circulates on social media. In the footage, a police officer violently slaps another agent in the face. The case occurred during training of the Metropolitan Tactical Rounds Battalion (Rotam).

In the video, you can see the agents lined up and a police officer at the front of the group. The man then slaps his fellow in uniform across the face, who falls to the ground. You can hear the crack of the blow. Agents who were beside and behind the one who received the slap bend down to try to help him.

Also according to a note from the PM of Minas, the military initially identified in the video were removed from teaching activities until the end of the investigations. No information was released about the date the recording was made.

The post PM from Minas opens investigation to investigate aggression against police officer in training appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Minas #opens #investigation #investigate #aggression #police #officer #training #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO