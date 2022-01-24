The call of Fredy Hinestroza to Colombia selection He caused surprise, he had resistance, others supported him, but he is working for the games against Peru and Argentina for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The result. “We all know how difficult it is to play here at the Metropolitano. All of us who are called up are fit, we know what this game means to us.”

Its function. “I am a player who knows the band well. I don’t know in what position the teacher is going to use me, I’m willing to help the National Team wherever I have to”.

The mission

Criticism and praise. “The profession we chose is full of criticism and praise. We are professionals and we must try to keep our feet on the ground”.

The mission. “We all know what we are playing for, Peru is a direct rival. We must go out and win the three points that will keep us in qualifying positions”.

The preparation. “We are always waiting to be called. I think that because of my multifunctionality, because I know the square and because of my conditions I am in this call, nobody here is given anything for free”.

Match against Honduras. “As a player, you know that in those games like against Honduras they mean a lot, we know that they are watching us. I always give my best, when I saw the call I didn’t believe it”.

The covid-19. “It is a very delicate situation that we are experiencing at this time of Covid. We are taking all the necessary measures to take care of ourselves and not lose more players.”

