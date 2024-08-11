Priority to experience

Will be Jack Miller Miguel Oliveira’s teammate in the Yamaha-Pramac team in 2025. The preview was given by the authoritative and well-informed journalist Manuel Pecino in the newspaper motosan.esThe Portuguese driver has yet to be made official, as has the Australian, so a joint announcement can be expected.

Yamaha has therefore chosen to give Priority to experience compared to the freshness of a young rider coming from Moto2. Dorna will surely have made its voice heard in light of Miller’s importance on the grid as an Australian ‘quota’. Yamaha will therefore have two riders coming from Aprilia (Oliveira) and KTM (Miller) who will be able to provide valuable information for the rebirth of the M1.

For Miller it is a return to the past as he has already raced for the Pramac team from 2018 to 2020. The 1995-born rider will sign a annual contract and Yamaha will have the option to eventually extend it. Miller will therefore ride the fourth different prototype of his career in the premier class after having ridden Honda, Ducati and KTM. He beat off competition from Spaniards Sergio Garcia and Alonso Lopez and Italians Tony Arbolino and Celestino Vietti who would have been welcomed by sponsor Prima Assicurazioni.