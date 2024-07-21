Mexico City.- The election of the new leadership of the National Action Party would be with the participation of the militants, not open to the public, said Ignacio Loyola, member of the Organizing Committee for the Election of the National Executive Committee.

He ruled out the possibility of proposing a method other than that established in the statutes, after a survey was released to citizens regarding which method they would like to see applied in the PAN election.

“We believe that we will go with the traditional system, which is the ordinary one, which is with the voting of the militants.

“There was a rumor that a survey was being conducted by us for the commission, and this would be complicated, because they want the citizens to participate in the questions they ask,” said the federal deputy.

He pointed out that the PAN statutes establish two possibilities for electing the leadership: the ordinary one, which is through the membership, and the extraordinary one, which is through the Political Council.

“That is something that the state councils have to decide and we are the electoral authority. We will abide by what is stated in the party statutes and what the majority of PAN members indicate.

“We cannot suggest or recommend anything. We are the referees and we have to be attentive to what the militancy is and what they decide to apply,” he mentioned about the process that should begin soon, before the conclusion in October of Marko Cortés’ period at the head of the PAN.

At the National Election Organizing Commission (CONECEN) we are responsible for ensuring that the process is carried out with transparency, order and that the result is level-playing field, he said.

“We are responsible for ensuring that all competitors can feel confident that the result will be respected,” he added.

He explained that the Commission is in the process of internal organization and that the method of electing the leadership has not yet been decided.

“We have to wait. We are organizing ourselves internally with the technical team that will help us with the organization, we have to wait,” he said.

On Friday, CONECEN distanced itself from the survey to find out which method the PAN preferred.

“This exercise is not recognized, promoted or endorsed by this CONOCEN. Therefore, it is worth noting a disclaimer of this or any other instrument that is not disclosed through official means,” the Commission reported.

The commissioners guaranteed a democratic, impartial, fair, clean and party-friendly process.