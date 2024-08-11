Andreea Teleki she was only 27 years old. The girl ended up in a ditch while she was in the car with her husband, all to avoid an animal that suddenly appeared. This terrible accident occurred at the gates of Carbonia.

Accident in Carbonia: Andreea Teleki lost her life

A very sad day indeed, the one that happened today in Carbonia. A 27 year old girl of Romanian origin, Andreea Telekiwas traveling in the family car with her husband. The two found themselves crossing the Sp 78.

Also in the car with the couple was the 6 year old son and another one 54 year old gentleman. These two were sitting in the back seat while Andreea was riding in the passenger seat. While they were driving along the road in question, the girl’s husband noticed an animal that had jumped onto the roadway and to avoid hitting it he lost control of his car. Alfa Romeo.

The car then went off the road, ending up in a slope located in that area. The impact was very violent and all the passengers were involved in the crash. The one who got the worst of it was poor Andreea, who suffered the most serious damage.

Nothing to be done for the girl

The rescue team arrived on the scene, but Andreea died a few minutes after the accident due to the numerous wounds reported. The husband, the son and the other gentleman were instead rescued and transported to the hospital. None of them are reportedly in danger of dying, but they will have to be monitored in the next few hours.

Investigators are trying to reconstruct the dynamics related to this bad accident, in order to establish what happened. In the next few days the funerals of this young girl who still had a lot of things to do in her life.