Before you go saying “this is bait,” we can tell you that yes, PlayStation will now be able to play – on both PS4 and PS5 – 1,300 classic games, the thing is, maybe they’re not the games you deserve, but the ones this service can offer you.

You see, starting September 6, the Antstream service is coming to PlayStation on both PS5 and PS4. This means that Sony’s console will be able to stream 1,300 retro games from different platforms.

Antstream’s subscription service is priced at $39.99 per year. You can also pay $99.99 for lifetime access to all games on the platform.

Keep in mind that when we talk about retro games, we are referring to truly classic titles from the 80s, from an era that has already passed. You might even wonder if many of those titles actually came out in that era.

It’s worth noting that this service has already been launched on mobile phones and also on Xbox. You can also take advantage of it on Samsung TVs.

PlayStation: What featured games are available on the Antstream service?

If you are one of those truly old-school gamers who saw the 8-bit pixels develop, you will be able to find in Antstream’s offering some certainly interesting offerings such as Burgertime, Centipide or Asteroids itself.

Those who subscribe to Antstream through PlayStation will also be able to play the arcade version of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2 and Metal Slug X and more.

There are even NES games you probably didn’t know about, PlayStation 1 games, and much more. You won’t see any SNES or Nintendo 64 games that will blow your mind, but you might find something.

What do you think about this new service? Do you think it's worth it?