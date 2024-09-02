Bogotá, Colombia.– Colombian President Gustavo Petro called a last-minute virtual meeting with his Mexican and Brazilian counterparts, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to which he also invited Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

According to Noticias Caracol, the meeting is being held behind closed doors, and it is not known whether Maduro accepted the invitation.

The foreign ministers of the three countries are also taking part in the meeting, and its aim is to discuss a solution to the political crisis in Venezuela since the elections on July 28. According to local media outlet Noticias Caracol, the aim is to convince President Maduro to sit down and negotiate with the opposition.