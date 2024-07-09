The Asus ZenBook Duo gets its name from a distinctive feature: it hides a second display identical to the main one beneath its sleek gray aluminum chassis, offering two 1920 x 1200 pixel OLED touchscreens side by side. Its innovative design allows you to use both displays simultaneously, or remove the magnetic keyboard to take advantage of the full screen. When used with the wireless keyboard, this mode offers a full 19.8 inches of screen real estate, which can be used as a single screen using the ViewMax feature. Alternatively, the two 16:10 displays can be used independently, with easy window management via the App Switcher feature that gives you full control of app windows at your fingertips, reducing interruptions and helping you stay focused on what you’re doing. But beyond the dual-screen functionality, the ZenBook Duo manages to excel in other areas: it offers lightning-fast processing speeds, a surprisingly responsive keyboard, and solid battery life at a relatively affordable price.

ASUS Zenbook Duo is powered by the latest generation of Intel processors, up to the latest 9th-generation Core Ultra H-series processors, combined with up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. As an Intel Evo Edition laptop, Zenbook Duo powers up instantly, charges quickly, and delivers all-day battery life. It features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Zenbook Duo features a powerful audio system by Harman Kardon and is Dolby Atmos certified. Intel Core Ultra processors introduce Intel’s first integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), providing a dedicated engine to power advanced AI experiences on a PC — meaning you can focus on working, playing, and creating without worrying about battery life. It is perfect for offloading workloads from the CPU and providing power-efficient AI acceleration for modern AI-enabled applications. The NPU offers low-latency AI processing, accelerating the execution of multiple tasks at once.





The Zenbook Duo’s minimalist design is characterized by a few diagonal lines on the lid and the Asus Zenbook logo in the top left corner. It also includes the Asus Pen 2.0, a pressure-sensitive stylus that works with both of the laptop’s touchscreens, which is sold separately for $90. The Zenbook Duo is surprisingly sturdy, with a US military-grade MIL-STD 810H certification. This means it’s been tested in harsh conditions, including extreme temperatures, humidity, and shock. While the hinge can be a little wobbly, the aluminum deck and chassis are solid. It also features a Windows Hello-compatible IR camera and TPM 2.0 for added security. The laptop offers two 14-inch OLED displays with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The first screen is always on when the magnetic keyboard is attached, while the second one activates when the keyboard is removed. Visual quality is excellent, with vibrant colors and adequate brightness even in bright environments. However, the color rendering may be too intense, but this can be changed via the MyAsus settings.





Despite being a detachable keyboard, it’s surprisingly responsive and a pleasure to use, with 1.4mm of key travel. The 3 x 5.3-inch trackpad is equally satisfying, allowing for easy navigation and smooth multi-gesture handling. It’s worth noting that the Zenbook Duo isn’t designed for gaming, with only integrated Intel Arc graphics. In gaming tests, it showed modest performance, sufficient for casual games but not for more demanding titles. The Zenbook Duo’s 1080p webcam offers good image quality. Ultimately, the Asus Zenbook Duo is an innovative and versatile laptop, ideal for artists and creatives thanks to its dual-screen setup and responsive keyboard. Starting at $1,699, it offers high performance and good battery life. With a dual-screen setup that’s great for creators and artists, the Zenbook Duo is an excellent choice for some users.