PlayStation it looks like it will really introduce some voice commands to open games, at least according to the latest interesting details provided by Sony itself.

It just looks like that the next firmware coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 contains this really interesting feature. The news was spread from the usual PlayStation Blogin which it is also explained that only some lucky British and American users will be selected for this beta and “exploited” to experiment with the functionality of voice commands.

According to the PlayStation Blog, just say the classic phrase “Hey PlayStation” to allow the console to power up, open games, apps and settings. This function, requested in a particular way now by very many users, it will initially be exclusive to the British and American markets. Once the tests have gone well, we will move on to the global launch.

This however will bring changes coming to group voice chats as well, that is the classic parties, will be able to change the audio volume of each participant. In function of this, even on PlayStation 5 it will be possible to report players who have a suspicious and anomalous attitude.

It seems as far as information on the next update is concerned, you should know that the update will also improve the screen dedicated to trophies, adding options dedicated to the Game Base. In addition, you can finally change the main screen of the console, selecting up to five games to keep between the boxes on the home screen.

You can find more information on all the update from the link you find as a source, so as to get to know all the details even the less important ones.

We also remind you that good old Sony bought Bungieand never before does PlayStation seem to need his Halo (click here for our dedicated special), moreover, if you are undecided which games to buy, Sony has released the new discounts that we assure you are completely crazy, you can find them all here.

The news on PlayStation and the voice commands for today end here, keep following us so as not to miss any news.