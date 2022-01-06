Yesterday Sony unveiled the official technical specifications of PlayStation VR2, the new PS5 virtual reality headset, but there are still many aspects of the peripheral to be clarified. One of them, for example, is whether it will be backwards compatible with the PlayStation VR catalog. Sony has practically responded with a “no comment” in this regard, while insider sources Nick Baker believe it is unlikely.

Axios reporter Stephen Totilo says on Twitter that he asked Sony if PlayStation VR2 will be backwards compatible with the previous headset’s games. In response, a company spokesperson replied that Sony has nothing else to announce about the headset at the moment.

Commending Totilo’s post, Nick Baker, co-founder of XboxEra and a well-known insider also known as “Shpeshal Nick”, says that according to his sources PlayStation VR2 will not be backwards compatible. However, this is information obtained about a year ago and therefore, as the insider himself suggests, things may have changed since then and Sony may have somehow integrated backwards compatibility into its new PS5 headset or could add it after launch via a update.

“I was told almost a year ago that PlayStation VR2 will not be backwards compatible. But maybe they have had time to work on it since then? Or maybe they will add backwards compatibility after launch? It would be weird to give away so many VR games … that they can’t. be played on the new device, “says Baker.

Indeed, considering the many PSVR games given away by Sony via the PlayStation Plus, many players may find PlayStation VR2 more attractive if it is backwards compatible with the catalog of the previous viewer. That said, Baker’s information lacks official confirmation at the moment, so we’re waiting for more details from Sony, which may arrive during the course of the future PlayStation VR2 presentation.

Also according to Baker, among other things, Valve and Sony may have signed an agreement to bring Half-Life: Alix on PlayStation VR2.