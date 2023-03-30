The sales Of Playstation VR2 have been bad, according to data reported by Bloomberg and provided by the market analysis company IDC, which recommends a price cut of the headset to try and avert complete disaster.

According to data collected by IDC, between February 22, 2023, i.e. the launch day, and the end of March 2023, sales of PlayStation VR2 will amount to 270,000 units. Considering that Sony’s initial target for launch window sales was around 2 million units, at least according to what was reported before the headset arrived, you understand that the failure could be really huge and that Sony should do something to try and save the day.

What problems might PSVR2 have had? Why didn’t he enter the hearts of PS5 owners? Meanwhile, it must be said that the price is really high, given that we are talking about € 599. The hardware is certainly worth its money, but it seems that few have decided to spend more to buy it than they spent to buy the console.

Another problem is the lineup of launch titles, not exactly exciting, despite the presence of good games like Horizon Call of the Mountain. Furthermore there is the problem of the lack of backwards compatibility with PSVR1 games, which has severely limited the appeal for owners of the first viewer.

In short, i problems of PlayStation VR2 are well known. It must be said that the data are not official, so you have to wait for Sony to confirm or deny them to be sure of their validity. However, it must be said that IDC extension it is a well-known and reliable company, so we believe that its findings cannot be too far from the real data.