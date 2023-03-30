Many may disown them, but others are true fans of the tripe tacoswhose flavor is enhanced with cilantro, onion, lemon either dipor with all of it together.

Although in our country there are chicken tripe stews, specifically in the center of the country, the most popular is beef tripe.

The gut, as it is part of the digestive system of the beefwhich extends from the stomach to the anus, for obvious reasons is not to the liking of many, but for other people, eating roast tripe or in tacos is a real pleasure.

But, like everything foodthe tripe tacos are passed through the “scale” of the calorieswhich are the “coconut” of many people who are obsessed or concerned with maintaining a proper body weight, as well as good health.

How many calories?

According to My Fitness Pal, a single gut taco it has 154 calories, publishes the newspaper El Financiero.

44 percent of those 14 calories are carbs30 percent are fatsand 26 percent proteinsit is detailed.

To “burn” that solo gut tacoyou would have to cycle 23 minutes or run 15 minutes.

A real treat: five tripe tacos

an order of five tripe tacosthey come representing 770 calories, consumed by a fan or a fan of these tacos, in a few minutes.

To get an idea of ​​the amount of calories that are consumed in those five delicious tripe tacos, can be compared to other foods.

A taco al pastor contains 220 calories, so five tacos would be 1,100 calories; a McDonald’s plain hamburger is 515 calories; a standard salad is 400 calories; prepared chicharrón, it is 350 calories; Caesar salad, 341 calories; home fries, 312 calories; tomato and tuna salad, 277 calories; esquites (corn kernels), are 270 calories; a tomato and lettuce salad is only 75 calories.

Benefits

Organ meats (such as tripe) are a concentrated source of nutrients, according to the Healthline site.

What they give a person:

Vitamin B12, essential for the production of red blood cells.

Selenium, an antioxidant.

Zinc, which supports immune function and carbohydrate metabolism.

Calcium

Iron

Phosphorus: mineral is essential for healthy bones and teeth.

Therefore, the casings can help the body to develop muscles, control weight; form red blood cells; avoid anemia; maintain strong bones.

The bad”

Beef intestines are high in dietary cholesterol, warns WebMD.

Nutritionists point out that organs such as the tripe are safe if eaten in moderation, but in excess, they are a source of high cholesterol and saturated fat content, which can increase the level of cholesterol in the blood, which is dangerous for heart patients or which are in the process of becoming

And besides, to make it into tacos, the tripe is fried in abundant oil, sometimes reused, which makes it a risk due to the amount of trans lipids.

So, “on notice there is no deception”: the pleasure of some “good” tripe tacos carries health risks.

Even the Mexican Social Security Institute says so: better to order steak, chicken, head and tongue tacos (which are steamed), instead of those with more fat. And do not exceed two with a large tortilla or three with a small tortilla at night.