Jim Ryan has carved out a space on the stage of the CES in Las Vegas during the Sony conference to talk about the future of PlayStation and in particular of PlayStation Studios. The CEO would disclose that right now there are 17 teams working on first party titles for PS4, PS5 and PlayStation VR (and PS VR2).

The studies in question are: Bend Studio, Bluepoint Games, Firesprite, Guerrilla Games, Housemarque, Insomniac Games, London Studio, Media Molecule, Naughty Dog, Nixxes, Pixel Opus, Polyphony Digital, Team Asobi, San Diego Studio, Santa Monica Studio, Sucker Punch Productions and Valkyria Entertainment.

A few months ago, celebrating the first year of PS5, the CEO had hinted at 25 exclusive titles in development at PlayStation Studios, so obviously some of these teams are working on multiple projects. Examples are Guerrilla Games, featuring Horizon Forbidden West and Horizon Call of the Mountain, Naughty Dog (although we don’t know exactly what), and Insomniac Games, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 And Marvel’s Wolverine.

In short, Sony will continue to focus on exclusives and in the coming years we will certainly see some good ones.