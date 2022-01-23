Right now, the PlayStation Store discounts for PS4 and PS5. The offers at the end of January 2022 are many and, to get you used to finding the best, we have selected ten games for less than € 5 that you shouldn’t miss if you haven’t bought them yet.

Here she is list of PS Store games on sale for less than € 5 that we want to recommend:

We also report that some of these games (precisely, The Surge, Yoku’s Island Express, Metro 2033 Redux, Little Nightmares and INSIDE) also offer a free trial version, which allows you to try the first few minutes and then understand if the game is for us, before buying it. The PlayStation Store discounts will end on February 3, 2022, so you have some time to try it out. Also, some of these games (The Surge, Metro 2033 Redux and Little Nightmares) are also available on PS Now, playable both in streaming and by download.

INSIDE

INSIDE is a platform-puzzle adventure game from the creators of Limbo. Last Day of June is a narrative adventure by the Italians of Ovosonico. Little Nightmare is a horror puzzle platform adventure. Mighty No. 9 is an action and platform game from the creator of Mega Man. Metro 2033 Resux is the remastered version of a survival shooter, one of the previous chapters of Metro Exodus. Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the PS4 remaster of the first chapter of the most recent Lara Croft trilogy. Yoku’s Island Express is a pinball-style metrodvania. Overcooked is a food-themed party game for up to 4 players. Machinarium is a point and click adventure by Amanita Design. The Surge is a sci-fi themed souls-like action game.