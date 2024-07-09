After a long break, PlayStation Stars is back up and running on our shores and apparently it also took into account all the Points collected by users during the outagewhich lasted over a month.

Confirmation has come from some reports on Reddit that state that it is possible to use Sony’s loyalty program again via the PlayStation App for mobile devices. However, it seems that at the moment we are still in the certification phaseat least according to our tests. In fact, the writer was able to access the service only after having opened, closed and restarted the app several times above. However, once done you can view the accumulated Points and if you want use them to redeem games or top-ups for your PlayStation account.