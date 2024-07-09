After a long break, PlayStation Stars is back up and running on our shores and apparently it also took into account all the Points collected by users during the outagewhich lasted over a month.
Confirmation has come from some reports on Reddit that state that it is possible to use Sony’s loyalty program again via the PlayStation App for mobile devices. However, it seems that at the moment we are still in the certification phaseat least according to our tests. In fact, the writer was able to access the service only after having opened, closed and restarted the app several times above. However, once done you can view the accumulated Points and if you want use them to redeem games or top-ups for your PlayStation account.
A stop that lasted over a month
For those who don’t know, PlayStation Stars is a loyalty program launched that allows registered PS5 and PS4 players to accumulate points by making purchases on the PlayStation Store or completing monthly challenges, which can then be used to redeem credit for your PSN wallet for purchases on the PlayStation Store in denominations of 5 and 20 euros, digital collectibles and even full games, like Stellar Blade and Bloodborne.
The service stopped working worldwide in early June, for reasons that are still unknown, causing many users to worry about the possibility of lose the Points accumulated so far or that those obtained during the outage were not recorded, which fortunately did not happen. As mentioned above, the situation is returning to normal and probably in the next few hours all users will be able to access the loyalty program without problems.
#PlayStation #Stars #running #Points #safe #date
Leave a Reply