There BMW recently presented the new BMW 7 Seriesa car that marks a historic turning point in the world of motoring thanks to the introduction of autonomous driving systems Level 2 and Level 3. This groundbreaking achievement offers drivers an experience unprecedented driving experience, characterised by comfort, safety and efficiency.

BMW 7 Series: Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous driving

The new 7 Series is equipped with the BMW Highway Assistanta Level 2 system designed to significantly improve comfort on long journeys. This system allows the driver to take their hands off the wheel for longer periods while the vehicle maintains control of the lane, operating at speeds of up to 130 km/h. Thanks to theActive Lane Change Assistantthe 7 Series can change lanes autonomously, making motorway driving even easier.

The true innovationhowever, lies in the combination with the BMW Personal Pilot Level 3. This system allows drivers to completely delegate the task of driving to the car in specific situations, such as during traffic jams on the highway, at speeds of up to 60 km/h. In these conditions, the driver can take their eyes off the road and dedicate themselves to other activities, such as making a phone call, reading, working or watching videos. Despite this high level of automation, the system requires the driver to be ready to take over when necessary.

A new standard in the automotive industry

“The new BMW 7 Series sets new standards in the automotive industry by combining Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous driving technologies,” says Dr. Mihiar Ayoubi, Senior Vice President Driving Experience BMW Group. “This demonstrates our commitment to offering a safe, comfortable and innovative driving experience to our customers.”

The option BMW Personal Pilot L3which includes both the Highway Assistant and the Driving Assistant Professional, is available in Germany at a price of 6,000 euros. For drivers who already own a BMW 7 Series equipped with the BMW Personal Pilot L3, the BMW Highway Assistant will be available free of charge from August 24.

Towards the future of autonomous mobility

This double innovation not only improves driving comfort and safety, but also represents a significant step forward towards the future of autonomous mobility. Drivers can now enjoy the benefits of both systems in a single car, making the new BMW Series 7 a pioneer in automated driving technology.

The combination of these advanced systems represents a true revolution in autonomous driving, offering customers a full range of features that make every journey more relaxing and enjoyable. Thank you to this innovation, BMW continues to be at the forefront of the automotive sector, confirming its position as a leader in innovation and technological progress.

In short, the new BMW 7 Series not only redefines the concept of autonomous driving, but also demonstrates the potential of advanced technologies to improve driver safety and comfort. With the Highway Assistant and the Personal Pilot L3BMW has created an experience driving experience that combines the best of both worlds, ushering in a new era for motoring.

What do you think about this innovation? Do you think autonomous driving will really change the way we travel?