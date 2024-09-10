From the first direct test on PS5 Procarried out exclusively by CNET magazine, some interesting information arrives on the features of the new Sony console, such as the fact that the announced technology PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution will work on all games without requiring patchesand its application is also planned for PlayStation VR2.
The AI-driven upscaling system is perhaps the most interesting element of the package of new features proposed by PS5 Pro, especially because it is completely integrated into the system, so much so that it can be applied to all titles, without having to wait for patches or specific interventions by the developers.
The technology is entirely managed by PS5 Pro, so there is no need for its implementation in the software on which it is applied, which makes it practically universal.
An integrated technology
PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) will therefore work on all games included in PS5 Pro regardless of whether they support Enhanced or similar features, so the potential is truly remarkable.
To be fair, there are still some doubts on this aspect, considering that the PS5 Pro reveal trailer states that the features presented “are available on select PS5 titles that have been modified for PS5 Pro”, so it’s unclear whether PSSR also falls into this definition.
According to CNET, the feature applies to all titles regardless of developer intervention, but we’re waiting for clarification from Sony. Additionally, Mark Cerny apparently confirmed to the magazine that PSSR will also be used to improve the look and performance of games on PlayStation VR2.
