From the first direct test on PS5 Procarried out exclusively by CNET magazine, some interesting information arrives on the features of the new Sony console, such as the fact that the announced technology PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution will work on all games without requiring patchesand its application is also planned for PlayStation VR2.

The AI-driven upscaling system is perhaps the most interesting element of the package of new features proposed by PS5 Pro, especially because it is completely integrated into the system, so much so that it can be applied to all titles, without having to wait for patches or specific interventions by the developers.

The technology is entirely managed by PS5 Pro, so there is no need for its implementation in the software on which it is applied, which makes it practically universal.