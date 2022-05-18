No commander has yet left the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. This is what Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk (Dpr) said, quoted by CNN. “At the moment, there are no senior commanders, they have not gone out,” he said.

On Twitter Bohdan Krotevych, chief of staff of the Azov battalion, posted a photo of him inside the plant. The message reads: “Azovstal, May 18, 2022. The struggle continues”.

Боротьба триває – Bohdan Krotevych (@BohdanKrotevych) May 18, 2022

According to the Russian and DPR authorities, about 960 defenders of Mariupol have left the steel mill. The wounded were reportedly hospitalized, while others were taken to a detention center in Olenivka, in the territory of the DPR.

According to the Moscow Defense Ministry, 959 Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov Battalion have surrendered to Russian forces since Monday. In the last 24 hours alone, 694 soldiers who were barricaded in the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol have surrendered. In addition, the Russian ministry specifies, out of the total number of soldiers who have surrendered, 80 are wounded, 51 of whom have been hospitalized. Moscow also claims to have killed 270 Ukrainian fighters and “54 units of military equipment were disabled” overnight. Russian forces also claim to have shot down two planes and 15 drones.