The discounts of Amazon Italy they always guarantee us very interesting promotions and now you can save by using the offer for a pair of PlayStation PULSE Elite wireless headphones with microphone. The current price is 19% lower than the recommended price indicated by Amazon. Just reach this address or use the box you see below.
The price currently proposed by the platform is the lowest ever. Amazon reports that the recommended price is €149.99. As for shipping, it is managed by Amazon.
PlayStation PULSE Elite
The packaging of PlayStation PULSE Elite includes:
- Wireless headphones with microphone
- PlayStation Link USB adapter
- Charging hook for PULSE Elite
- Mounting base
- USB cable
- Printed materials
The battery of the PlayStation PULSE Elite promises up to 30 hours of use. They are compatible with PS5, PlayStation Portal, computers (PC/Mac) and mobile devices. Connection is possible with PlayStation Link (the included USB adapter) and via Bluetooth. The microphone is retractable and is AI-enhanced to eliminate background noise when it records your voice.
#PlayStation #PULSE #Elite #headphones #microphone #sale #historic #price #Amazon
Leave a Reply