His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Free Zones Council, confirmed during his chairmanship of the twenty-sixth meeting of the Council, that Dubai’s free zones are working to develop immediate performance indicators that enhance their pioneering role in diversifying Dubai’s economy and establishing its investment attractiveness globally..

His Highness said: “Dubai’s free zones have contributed over the past decades to making Dubai at the forefront of global destinations that attract international investments, and today we are working to enhance these achievements by developing the 2030 free zones model, which aims to attract foreign investments annually during the next ten years, by enhancing competitiveness.” In the ease of doing business in Dubai and facilitating the establishment, expansion and growth of companies there, which reflects positively on their contribution to the Dubai economy and in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda. D33which is keen to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next ten years“

His Highness added: “To consolidate Dubai’s leadership as a land of opportunities, a springboard for innovative ideas, and a platform for inspiring success stories, we continue to develop the Dubai free zone model to enhance its global leadership in attracting investments and empowering sectors of the future economy.”“

Free zone model 2030

The members of the Council reviewed the plans, axes, visions and stages of developing the Free Zones Model 2030, which the Free Zones Council was assigned to, in confirmation of their importance as a fundamental pillar in Dubai’s economic success and achieving continuous development that enhances the sustainable competitiveness of the emirate..

Free zone indicators

The Dubai Free Zones Council also approved the development of a vision for a mechanism to provide data to free zones in real time, in order to support the speed of decision-making, based on updated data and periodic reports, while ensuring the privacy and governance of the exchange of information and data related to free zones..

Free zone indicators constitute an important tool for strategic decision-making, as they provide immediate and comprehensive insights into the performance of economic activities in free zones, and also enhance the effectiveness of information management through data analysis and monitoring of economic performance..

Financial work and compliance standards

In addition, the Council reviewed the latest developments in a package of draft laws that facilitate administrative procedures and transactions, and enhance Dubai’s economic attractiveness for talent, entrepreneurs, emerging projects, and small, medium and international companies alike. They also reviewed the results and developments of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and future steps that strengthen the role of free zone authorities in Dubai, establish a culture of compliance, and follow up on the application of standards..

Council work

The Council reviewed a summary of the work for the year 2023 under the supervision of the Council’s secretariat team and in cooperation with the Council’s specialized committees and representatives of the free zone authorities, including the unified Dubai license, the study of the economic impact of the free zones, the study of energy demand, confronting money laundering, and unifying the nomenclature of services in the free zones. The Council also reviewed Other projects are currently on track in their implementation stages, including the completion of organizing awareness workshops for free zone authorities and companies located in free zones about corporate tax..

2024 budget

The meeting concluded with a review of the budget items that finance projects that serve the free zone authorities and contribute positively to enhancing the role and contributions of Dubai’s free zones to the emirate’s economy..